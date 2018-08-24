Houston Astros' Justin Verlander posts lunch check with $1M charge for 'World Series win'

Houston Astros player Justin Verlander revealed he was charged a hefty price Friday for his "World Series win" last year, a cool $1,000,000.

The MLB pitcher shared a photo on Twitter of his check from a restaurant at The Beverly Hills Hotel in California, in which a “miscellaneous” charge for being a “Dodger Killer” was listed alongside various menu items.

“#BeverlyHillsHotel really making me pay for that World Series win,” Verlander joked, adding two laughing emojis.

Seemingly taking the bit in stride, he went on to thank the restaurant “for the great lunch as always!”

The Houston Astros scored themselves a World Series championship in the 2017 season, defeating the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 7, 5-1.