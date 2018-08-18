Ex-Ohio State coach Zach Smith took lewd photos at White House, ordered numerous erotic toys: report

Former Ohio State assistant coach Zach Smith allegedly took lewd photos of himself in a bathroom at a White House, ordered thousands of dollars-worth of sex toys sent to his office and had sex with a staffer on the college’s campus, according to a report.

Documents and receipts obtained by sports outlet Stadium showed Smith ordered more than $2,200 in erotic toys, camera equipment and clothes. He allegedly had the items shipped to his office at the Ohio State Woody Hayes Athletic Center in 2015.

It also reportedly obtained lewd photos of Smith while he was wearing a suit from April 20, 2015, the same day the football team was at the White House for a visit after the team, the Buckeyes, won the national title in 2014.

Another photo allegedly showed Smith placing his genitalia next to a White House bathroom towel that had the Seal of the President of the United States.

Smith’s ex-wife Courtney Smith told Stadium that the former coach “took multiple photos of his penis inside the Ohio State coaches’ offices” and he “photographed himself in the coaches’ offices receiving oral sex and having sex with an OSU staffer."

Stadium reached out to Brad Koffel, Smith’s attorney, who said he had “no idea” about the lewd photographs and erotic toys. The lawyer accused the media outlet of “receiving stolen property."

"If any one of this is published or referenced, we will refer to the county prosecutor," Koffel told Stadium. "This is a felony."

Smith was fired by Ohio State last month after a history of domestic violence allegations became public. His ex-wife Courtney Smith alleged Smith was abusive toward her multiple times and the college was aware of the incident.

Smith has denied the allegations and the two divorced in 2016. Head Coach Urban Meyer was placed on paid leave as the school investigated if the coach properly handled domestic abuse allegations against Smith. Ohio State announced the probe would wrap up on Sunday and the findings would be given to the school board of trustees, USA Today reported.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.