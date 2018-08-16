Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

NFL

Johnny Manziel's comeback in CFL put on hold after he's placed in concussion protocol

Ryan Gaydos
By | Fox News
close
Former NFL quarterback Johnny Manziel says he was diagnosed with bipolar disorder "about a year ago." What exactly is bipolar disorder and how is it diagnosed? Video

Johnny Manziel's diagnosis: What is bipolar disorder?

Former NFL quarterback Johnny Manziel says he was diagnosed with bipolar disorder "about a year ago." What exactly is bipolar disorder and how is it diagnosed?

Johnny Manziel’s comeback attempt was put on hold Wednesday when his Canadian Football League team placed him in the concussion protocol after the ex-college star missed a second straight practice due to concussion-associated symptoms.

Manziel was tackled hard in the Montreal Alouettes’ game against the Ottawa Redblacks last weekend, the Canadian Press reported. Manziel told the Alouettes' medical staff Tuesday about the symptoms he was suffering from -- though he reportedly believed his condition may have resulted from taking prescription medication for bipolar disorder.

“On Tuesday morning, Johnny Manziel mentioned to our medical staff that he felt symptoms that could be associated with the prescribed medication he uses for a previously diagnosed medical condition," the Alouettes said in a statement Wednesday. “He then missed practice in order to have some blood work done."

The team added: “In view of the hit he received on Saturday and the potential mitigating side effects of his prescribed medication, the Alouettes medical staff has placed Manziel under the CFL concussion protocol for further observation and precautionary reasons. Manziel will be closely observed and assessed in the next few days.”

The Alouettes are set to take on the Edmonton Eskimos on Saturday. It’s unclear if Manziel will be cleared to play in that game.

Ryan Gaydos is an editor for Fox News. Follow him on Twitter @RyanGaydos.