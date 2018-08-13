LeSean 'Shady' McCoy sued by ex-girlfriend following attack accusations

NFL star LeSean “Shady” McCoy is being sued by his ex-girlfriend over claims that he had “access to live video footage from cameras” in his Georgia home – the same location where Delicia Cordon allegedly was attacked in July.

According to TMZ, Cordon claimed McCoy did nothing to prevent the attack by a masked man, adding that the Buffalo Bills running back “intentionally permitted” the setting for the attack to take place.

$133,000 worth of jewelry reportedly was stolen.

McCoy, according to Cordon's suit, “permitted a hazardous condition to exist” by installing a new security system and cameras and denying her access to arm the system.

Elizabeth Donald, Cordon’s friend, is also reportedly suing the football player after she was injured the same night, blaming him for the violence that injured both women.

The intruder in the attack demanded Cordon hand over specific jewelry McCoy gave her and which he was looking to get back in the midst of the former couple's eviction battle, Cordon’s lawyers told the New York Daily News. McCoy requested the jewelry be returned in the past and “would often suggest to Ms. Cordon that she could be robbed because the jewelry was expensive,” her lawyers said.

McCoy has denied the allegations. A request for comment from McCoy's lawyer was not immediately returned.

McCoy was accused on social media of bloodying Cordon as well as physically abusing his son and dogs and using drugs. The allegations surfaced in a since-deleted Instagram post by Cordon’s friend, Mia Boykin.

“@shadymccoy is THE DEVIL!!!! YOU ARE AN ANIMAL!!!!!! We didn’t say anything about how you beat your dog 'Henny' into kidney failure,” Boykin wrote. “Let’s not talk about all the times my best friend had to stop you from VICIOUSLY beating your son for small things like peeing in the bed. We kept quiet about your drug usage ... all the ILLEGAL steroids and needles you were using, but we will not keep quiet about this!!!!!!”

After initially pointing the finger at McCoy, Cordon later backtracked.

No criminal charges have been filed in connection with the incident. Police in Milton, Georgia, are still investigating and have not identified a suspect.

Cordon's suit was filed as McCoy is continuing yearlong proceedings to evict her from the home. A hearing is scheduled for Tuesday.

Fox News’ Ryan Gaydos and The Associated Press contributed to this report.