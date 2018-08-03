Colin Kaepernick's name was scrubbed from 'Madden 18' song as well, report says

EA Sports came under fire Thursday for scrubbing embattled former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick’s name from one song on its “Madden 19” soundtrack, but it may not be the only time the video-game company is guilty of scrubbing his name from a lyric.

It appears Kaepernick’s name was also scrubbed from a song lyric in the “Madden 18” version of the game as well, according to Pro Football Talk.

Mike WiLL Made-It’s song “Bars of Soap” was featured in that instance of the game. One lyric says, “She be hopin’ that I take a knee like Kaepernick, yes.” EA Sports appeared to omit the quarterback’s name from the song, the football website reported.

Nessa Diab, a radio personality and Kaepernick’s girlfriend, blasted EA Sports on Twitter and asked whether the NFL told the company to remove his name.

“‘Madden 19’ scrubbed Kaepernick’s name from YG’s song ‘Big Bank’,” according to Pro Football Talk. Kaepernick’s name was reportedly among other words, such as curses and sexual references, removed from the audio played in the game.

Rapper Big Sean, who’s featured on “Big Bank,” tweeted about the matter on Thursday, calling it “disappointing and appalling.”

Kaepernick retweeted the comment, adding: “Much love brother! Thank you for having my back!”

In response to the reports, EA Sports Madden NFL tweeted that the edit was “an unfortunate mistake” that "should never have happened.”

“We made an unfortunate mistake with our Madden NFL soundtrack. Members of our team misunderstood the fact that while we don’t have rights to include Colin Kaepernick in the game, this doesn’t affect soundtracks,” the statement said. “We messed up, and the edit should never have happened. We will make it right, with an update to Madden NFL 19 on August 6 that will include the reference again.

“We meant no disrespect, and we apologize to Colin, to YG and Big Sean, to the NFL, to all of their fans and our players for this mistake,” the statement continued.

Fox News’ request for comment from the NFL and EA Sports was not immediately returned.

Kaepernick has been under the spotlight ever since taking a knee during the national anthem before a preseason game in 2016. Since then, protests against social injustices during the national anthem has been a hotly contested debate reaching the upper echelon of the White House.

Fox News’ Elizabeth Zwirz contributed to this report.