Peyton Manning adopts abused rescue dog

An abused puppy in Mississippi will be leading a better life after she was adopted by retired NFL quarterback Peyton Manning.

The "tiny, two pound" puppy, according to the Animal Rescue Fund of Mississipi, was rescued from a carnival worker whom rescuers came across at a county fair.

She was reportedly kept in "a garbage bag or tied with a rope around her neck, covered in fleas and infected with internal parasites."

Rescuers brought the animal to the vet, where she was cleaned, had the fleas removed and fed proper food.

The pooch was fawned over by her rescuers and caught the eye of Manning's family, who adopted her.

"She is now a Manning and will live life large with this superstar family," the rescue wrote on Facebook. "Adopted pets are the best!"