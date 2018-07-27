NBA's last 3 players from 1990s looking ahead to another season

They're the iron men of the NBA -- the only three players remaining in the league who played during the 1990s.

Dirk Nowitzki, Vince Carter and Jason Terry are all expected to be on NBA rosters when the new season starts in the fall.

Dirk Nowitzki

Nowitzki has signed with the Dallas Mavericks for a one-year, $5 million contract, Yahoo Sports reported.

The 40 year-old player is set to make history by playing 21 consecutive seasons with the same team. He began his NBA career in 1998.

The power forward-center was the league MVP in 2007 and a 13-time All-Star.

The 7-footer from Germany has a career average of 22.3 points, 8.1 rebounds and 2.6 assists and 35.9 minutes per game, according to NBA.com. He is also the Mavericks’ all-time leader in points with 26,786.

Vince Carter

Carter has signed with the Atlanta Hawks for the 2018-19 season, when he approaches his 21st season in the league.

The guard-foward inked a one-year, $2.4 million veteran minimum deal, Triblive.com reported, citing sources.

At 41 years old, Carter is the oldest active player in the league, averaging 17.7 minutes and 5.4 points per game last season with the Sacramento Kings.

He debuted in 1999 with the Toronto Raptors and is an eight-time NBA All-Star from 2000 to 2007.

Jason Terry

Terry, whose nickname is “Jet,” will remain with the Milwaukee Bucks for the upcoming season.

"For sure, 100 percent, my goal is to play 20 seasons," Terry said, according to the Associated Press. "The organization understands that and I think the league is on notice."

The guard debuted with the Atlanta Hawks in 1999.

Also at 40 years old, Terry still averages 16 minutes a game in his 19th season with the Bucks.

Nowitzki, Carter and Terry all played for the Mavericks in 2011, winning the NBA championship against the Miami Heat. That year, Nowitzki also earned the Finals MVP.

Manu Ginobli was drafted in 1999, but didn't reach the NBA until 2002 with the San Antonio Spurs. He is set to play his 17th season in the league with the same team.