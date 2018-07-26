Olympic snowboarder dies on her 18th birthday, officials say

Rising Olympic star Ellie Soutter died on her 18th birthday this week, British officials confirmed on Thursday.

The British Olympic Association issued a statement to confirm the “sudden passing” of the young snowboard cross athlete.

BOA Chairperson Hugh Robertson and BOA Athletes' Commission Chairperson Ben Hawes described Soutter as a “well-liked member” of Team GB who was “incredibly popular.”

“Our thoughts are with her family and friends at this sad time,” their joint statement read.

The circumstances surrounding her death remained unclear on Thursday.

Soutter won Team GB’s only medal at the 2017 European Youth Olympic Winter Festival when she snagged bronze in the women’s snowboard cross.

She was set to represent her country next month in the Junior World Championships in New Zealand and had been tipped for a place on Team GB for the 2022 Winter Olympic in Beijing, Sky News reported.