Serena Williams loses in straight sets to Angelique Kerber in Wimbledon final, just 10 months after giving birth

Serena Williams lost to Angelique Kerber in Saturday's Wimbledon final, just 10 months after giving birth.

This is Kerber's first Wimbledon title following her 6-3, 6-3 victory over seven-time champion Williams.

Kerber, 30, made just five unforced errors compared to Williams' 24 as the German native reversed the result of the 2016 final.

It is the third Grand Slam title of Kerber's career, adding to her Australian and U.S. Open triumphs in 2016. Williams, 36, who was seeking a 24th Grand Slam title, 10 months after having her first child and dealing with a serious health scare. She was playing in the fourth tournament of her comeback.

Williams is a seven-time Wimbledon champion and her 23 major trophies rank second all-time to Margaret Court.

In attendance at the match was Williams' pal Meghan Markle and her sister-in-law Kate Middleton. Other celebrities such as golfer Tiger Woods, Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton, and Vogue magazine editor Anna Wintour were also in attendance.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.