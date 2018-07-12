Former UCLA star arrested for alleged child sex abuse before death

The former UCLA basketball star who was found dead Sunday in Phoenix after posting a heartbreaking video on YouTube was arrested last month for child sexual abuse and molestation, police told TMZ.

Billy Knight, 39, had sexual encounters involving a girl under the age of 15, Arizona’s Maricopa County sheriff’s officials said. Sources told TMZ that she was 9 years old.

The abuse took place on her mother's bed, the report said, citing court documents. Phoenix’s ABC 15 reported that the child's mother was Knight’s girlfriend.

Prosecutors said he also showed up at the girl's home after he posted $100,000 bail. Knight was released from custody in June, but was ordered to wear an electronic monitoring device, TMZ reported.

He was facing more than 50 years in prison if convicted of all charges, the site reported.

Knight recorded a video Sunday before his death that appeared to be a suicide note saying "I am sorry, Lord."

“I just want to say that I lived a life of sin. I lied. I cheated. And I stole,” he said. “I isolated myself from my family members. I isolated myself from my friends. If this happens, you probably have a mental illness.”

His death reportedly has been ruled a suicide.