NFL star LeSean 'Shady' McCoy accused of beating girlfriend, son and using drugs

Buffalo Bills running back LeSean "Shady" McCoy was accused Tuesday of beating his girlfriend, his son and his dog and using drugs in a graphic Instagram post by the alleged victim's friend.

A friend of Delicia Cordon posted the photo showing the woman with a bloodied face, swollen eyes and multiple cuts. The woman, identified only as Mia, made harrowing allegations against the NFL star.

“@shadymccoy is THE DEVIL!!!! YOU ARE AN ANIMAL!!!!!! We didn’t say anything about how you beat your dog “Henny” into kidney failure,” the woman wrote. “Let’s not talk about all the times my best friend had to stop you from VICIOUSLY beating your son for small things like peeing in the bed. We kept quiet about your drug usage ... all the ILLEGAL steroids and needles you were using, but we will not keep quiet about this!!!!!!"

She continued: “I can’t believe you did this to my best friend!!!!! YOUR KARMA IS GOING TO BE SO REAL!!!!!! The world needs to know what type of animal you really are!!!!!!! This was just her yesterday on the left and now this morning this is her on the right!!!!”

McCoy, who rushed for 1,138 yards and six touchdowns last season, denied the allegations in a statement posted on social media.

Cordon accused McCoy last year of cheating on her with an escort.

The former University of Pittsburgh star was also sued by a woman in 2013 who claimed that he assaulted her before kicking her off a party bus in New Jersey. However, McCoy’s lawyer said at the time no criminal charges were pending and probable cause was never found.

The Bills were aware of the McCoy allegations and were investigating, a source told ESPN.