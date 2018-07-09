Michigan State football player puts 'goals over dreams' in joining US Air Force

Michigan State defensive back Jalen Watts-Jackson revealed last week he intends to join the U.S. Air Force and said Monday he’s ready to “put my goals over my dreams.”

Watts-Jackson, whose father served in the U.S. Marine Corps and the U.S. Army, started to put things into focus during his senior year, he told “FOX & Friends.”

Watts-Jackson talked to his cousin, who is serving in the military and prayed before deciding, he said.

“My goal is to overall be successful in something I love doing every day, and I feel like the Air Force would give me an opportunity to get a good career going for myself,” Watts-Jackson said.

Watts-Jackson explained that serving in the military is just as important to him as becoming a professional athlete or celebrity on the field.

“I feel like fighting for this country and fighting for this nation is just as important,” he said. “You can make just as well a living. You can overall do something great for the people around you.”

Watts-Jackson revealed last week in an interview with Spartan Nation he was going to join the U.S. Air Force. He plans on becoming an officer focusing on cyber systems operation and security.

He was just a freshman when he engraved himself into the history books of the Spartans’ rivalry with Michigan. He picked up a blocked punt and returned it for a game-winning touchdown, ruining a potential national championship bid for the Wolverines in 2015.