Michigan State football hero to join US Air Force

Michigan State defensive back Jalen Watts-Jackson is going from legend on the field to hero off of it.

Watts-Jackson said Thursday he was going to become a graduate transfer and join the U.S. Air Force.

“I am going into the Air Force," Watts-Jackson told the Michigan State-centric blog Spartan Nation. "I was raised that it is a good idea to serve your country. I have family members that have served this county including my dad. So I am excited to serve this nation.”

He plans on becoming an officer focusing on cyber systems operation and security.

Watts-Jackson was a member of the Spartans’ 2014 class and played 22 games in three seasons with the Spartans, according to the Detroit Free Press. He had eight tackles and one fumble recovery.

Watts-Jackson will forever be remembered as the guy who ruined Michigan’s dream season in 2015.

The then-freshman picked up the football on a botched punt and returned it for a touchdown to give the Spartans a 27-23 win over the Wolverines.

Watts-Jackson did, however, break his hip during the touchdown celebration, essentially changing the course of his football career, according to CBS Sports.