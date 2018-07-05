New York Giants star Janoris Jenkins breaks silence on friend found dead in his home

New York Giants star Janoris Jenkins broke his silence Thursday about a friend who was found dead in the football player's New Jersey home last week.

“With regret and sadness I wish to inform the fans, and the public a good friend of mine Roosevelt Rene a.k.a. Trypps Beats was found dead at my place of residence," Jenkins said in a statement on his Instagram page. "Trypps was a good friend and we were collaborating on music production together. It truly hurts my heart to know he has passed away. At the time of the incident I was in Florida preparing to finish off my promotional tour. As this is an ongoing incident, I cannot answer any questions related to the investigation. I am praying for Roosevelt and his family.”

CBS Sports reported Jenkins lives in Florida during the NFL offseason.

Jenkins’ brother, William H. Jenkins, 34, was charged with aggravated manslaughter in the death of Rene, 25, the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office said last week.

JANORIS JENKINS’ BROTHER IS CHARGED WITH MANSLAUGHTER IN DEATH AT NFL STAR’S HOME, OFFICIALS SAY

Authorities were called to the cornerback’s home on June 26, after someone working at the house discovered Rene’s body in the basement. Janoris Jenkins has been living at the home, located about 10 miles north of Metlife Stadium, where the Giants play, for two years.

William H. Jenkins was taken into custody just hours before the Rene’s body was discovered.

The elder Jenkins allegedly got into an altercation with Rene that turned deadly. Jenkins then fled the home before he was arrested on an unrelated parole warrant issue, although investigators believed at the time of his arrest that he was a person of interest.

Records showed the elder Jenkins has been arrested at least seven times for burglary, aggravated assault and grand theft, records showed. Further details were not immediately available.

Fox News’ Paulina Dedaj and the Associated Press contributed to this report.