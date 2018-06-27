Defending FIFA World Cup champion Germany eliminated from tournament

Germany, who won the 2014 FIFA World Cup, will not be heading to the next stage of the tournament after losing to South Korea, 2-0.

Sweden defeated Mexico in their Group F match. Both squads will move to the knockout stage. Germany finishes last in the group.

Germany came back from behind in their match against Sweden, 2-1, and lost shockingly against Mexico in their first match, 1-0.

South Korea’s Kim Young-Gwon scored in the 92nd minute of the match. His goal was originally ruled offsides, but was overturned after a second look from the video assistant referee (VAR).

Four minutes later, Son Heung-Min scored an open-net goal to put the final stake into Germany’s heart.

All four teams had a chance to advance into the knockout stage of the World Cup. Sweden jumped out to a big lead against Mexico, giving Germany a chance. However, they couldn’t score one goal.

Die Mannschaft won the 2014 World Cup and came into this year’s tournament as the No. 1 team in FIFA’s rankings, above Brazil, Belgium, Portugal and Argentina. South Korea was ranked No. 57.

The last time Germany didn't make it out of the group stages was in 1938.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.