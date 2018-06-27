Expand / Collapse search
Chinese girl outshines NBA star Klay Thompson in shooting game

Ryan Gaydos
Klay Thompson, with a straw hat on the head, incites a palm-leaf fan as he arrives at the Beijing Capital International Airport in Beijing.

Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson, a three-time NBA champion and one of the league’s top sharpshooters, appeared to have met his match during a recent visit to China.

Thompson, on Tuesday, played a game of pop-a-shot with an unidentified Chinese girl and was clearly overmatched.

The girl was putting in buckets one after the other, while Thompson appeared to struggle a bit.

At least on this trip, Thompson hasn’t attempted to dunk.

