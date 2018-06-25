Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

MLB

San Diego Padres forced to take San Francisco tour bus to game

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
San Diego Padres starting pitcher Eric Lauer throws to the San Francisco Giants during the first inning a baseball game.

San Diego Padres starting pitcher Eric Lauer throws to the San Francisco Giants during the first inning a baseball game.  (AP)

The San Diego Padres on Sunday were forced to find an alternate mode of transportation to AT&T Park in San Francisco because the team bus never showed up.

The Padres’ team bus failed to arrive at the team’s hotel before their game against the Giants. The quick-thinking team administrator came up with a solution – flag down a tour bus.

The official flagged down a CitySightSeeing San Francisco bus and the team boarded it after working out a payment for the bus driver, according to MLB.com

The team also received a police escort through the city.

The Giants would go on to win the game, 3-2.

Ryan Gaydos is an editor for Fox News. Follow him on Twitter @RyanGaydos.