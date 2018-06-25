San Diego Padres forced to take San Francisco tour bus to game

The San Diego Padres on Sunday were forced to find an alternate mode of transportation to AT&T Park in San Francisco because the team bus never showed up.

The Padres’ team bus failed to arrive at the team’s hotel before their game against the Giants. The quick-thinking team administrator came up with a solution – flag down a tour bus.

The official flagged down a CitySightSeeing San Francisco bus and the team boarded it after working out a payment for the bus driver, according to MLB.com

The team also received a police escort through the city.

The Giants would go on to win the game, 3-2.