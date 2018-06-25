Houston Astros player switches look during game, still goes hitless

Can a few strands of facial hair help snap a player’s cold streak?

Houston Astros’ third baseman Alex Bregman certainly hopes so. Bregman came into Sunday’s game against the Kansas City Royals with one hit in his last nine at bats and a mustache.

The cameras noticed Bregman stepping up to the plate in the second inning with the ‘stache before he was walked with the bases loaded, which scored the team’s second run.

Bregman, in his next at bat, was seen clean shaven. Bregman told reporters after the game there was no particular reason for the change, adding he “just shaved it,” according to ABC 13.

The subtle change, however, didn’t seem to help. Bregman finished the game 0-for-4 with a strikeout.