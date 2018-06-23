Former Boston Red Sox star Hanley Ramirez under investigation for drug probe: report

Former Boston Red Sox star Hanley Ramirez is reportedly under federal and state investigation in connection with a drug probe.

ABC News investigative reporter Michele McPhee tweeted on Friday that Ramirez, who was designated for assignment by the team last month, is “being eyed in connection with an ongoing federal and state investigation.”

“Stay tuned,” McPhee tweeted.

McPhee told Sports Hub in an interview about a man claiming some of the drugs found in his car by police belonged to the former Red Sox player. The suspect had “435 grams of fentanyl as well as a large amount of crack cocaine” in his vehicle, the reporter said.

“There has been some reports about a FaceTime phone call that was made between a man during a car stop. After that car stop, police recovered a significant amount of drugs. And during that car stop, the suspect claimed that one of the items found in the vehicle belonged to Hanley Ramirez and then FaceTimed [Ramirez] in front of police. And that car stop coordinated with the timing of his release from the Red Sox,” McPhee said, according to the Boston Herald.

Kevin Gregg, a spokesperson for the Red Sox, said the team was “unaware of any investigations involving Hanley.”

“Hanley was designated for assignment for baseball reasons,” Gregg said. “We were and are unaware of any investigations involving Hanley.”

Ramirez’s agent, Adam Katz, also said the MLB star was unaware of the probe.

“Hanley has no knowledge of any of the allegations contained in this media report, and he is not aware of any investigation,” Katz said.

Alex Cora, the Red Sox manager, said he was "surprised" at the report and added: "I hope it's not true".