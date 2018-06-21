Phillies fan injured when Phanatic shoots hot dog into stands

It’s been said that there’s no crying in baseball.

But you can probably cry "Ouch!" if you’ve been hit in the face by a flying hot dog.

That’s what happened to a Pennsylvania woman Monday night when she attended the Cardinals-Phillies game at Philadelphia’s Citizens Bank Park.

“It just came out of nowhere,” Kathy McVay, of Plymouth Meeting, told WPVI-TV. “And hard.”

And who was the culprit? The Phillies’ big green mascot, the Phillie Phanatic, who sailed the sausage into the stands with his hot-dog launching gun, the station reported.

“And then the next thing I know he shot it in our direction, and bam! It hit me like a ton of bricks. My glasses flew," McVay said.

Photos posted online showed McVay with bruises under her right eye and on her nose following the Phanatic’s error.

After a visit to the emergency room to check for a concussion, she said she has been applying ice to her face every 20 minutes.

McVay told the station she doesn’t plan any legal action against the Phillies, who contacted her Tuesday to apologize.

After her ordeal, does she have some words of caution for her fellow baseball fans?

“Just to be aware,” she told WPVI. “Because you never know.”