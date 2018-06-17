Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

SPORTS

Streaker gets abruptly tackled at Canadian football game

Travis Fedschun
By Travis Fedschun | Fox News
B.C. Lions' Marcell Young (8) knocks down a spectator that ran onto the field of play during the first half of a CFL football game against the Montreal Alouettes in Vancouver, British Columbia, Saturday June 16, 2018. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP)

B.C. Lions' Marcell Young (8) knocks down a spectator that ran onto the field of play during the first half of a CFL football game against the Montreal Alouettes in Vancouver, British Columbia, Saturday June 16, 2018. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP)

A man who attempted to streak across the field at a Canadian football game on Saturday quickly learned the hard way he should have stayed in the stands.

The man, who was wearing a jersey and underwear, took to the field during the second quarter of the BC Lions' opener against the Montreal Alouettes in Vancouver, British Columbia.

The fan's run then came to an abrupt end when defensive back Marcel Young tackled him, according to NEWS1130. Young's teammates congratulated him for the extra play.

"Hit of the night and reason not to streak or possibly drink at a BC Lions game!" one person posted to Twitter.

WARNING: GRAPHIC LANGUAGE IN VIDEO

A referee and security came to escort the man off the field shortly after.

AT US OPEN, MICKELSON PENALIZED FOR SWATTING MOVING BALL WITH PUTTER

The Lions later posted about the incident on Twitter with a gif of the tackle to celebrate their 22-10 win over the Montreal Alouettes.

"Not tonight Montreal," the team said.

Travis Fedschun is a reporter for FoxNews.com. Follow him on Twitter @travfed