Los Angeles Lakers ask young stars to tone down social media 'feud': report

The Los Angeles Lakers reportedly asked second-year stars Lonzo Ball and Kyle Kuzma to “tone down” their social media antics following a rap track Ball released about Kuzma earlier this week.

There are no lingering issues between Ball and Kuzma and both players agreed to tone down the roasting that has set social media alight over the last couple weeks, ESPN reported Thursday.

Throughout the season, Ball and Kuzma were among the young Lakers players who continually went back and forth at each other on Twitter and Instagram.

However, Ball released a rap track talking about Kuzma’s biological father earlier this week in response to Kuzma’s jokes at a Bleacher Report event. The Lakers brass appeared to believe that crossed a boundary.

Kuzma addressed the social media squares offs in an interview with ESPN back in February.

“All that matters is if you can clap back," Kuzma said of Ball. "That's why you see he stopped going at me. Because he knows.”

The Lakers were apparently hoping to avoid a situation similar to one that occurred in 2016 between Nick Young and D’Angelo Russell. A video appeared during the season of Russell recording Young talking about cheating on his then-fiancée Iggy Azalea.

The scandal devolved and eventually led to the break of Young and Azalea and the trade of Russell to the Brooklyn Nets. Young also left the team to sign with the Golden State Warriors (and eventually become an NBA champion).