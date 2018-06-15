Iranian fans unfurl banner at World Cup demanding home country allow women to sporting events

Iranian soccer fans made a political gesture at the country’s opening World Cup match against Morocco on Friday by unfurling a banner protesting a ban on women attending soccer matches back home.

“#NoBan4Women” and “Support Iranian Women to Attend Stadium” were seen on banners in the St. Petersburg Stadium.

WATCH LIVE 2018 FIFA WORLD CUP MATCHES STREAMING ON FOX SPORTS JUNE 14 TO JULY 15

The banner was unfurled in the first half of the match, but after a brief commotion it was put away. However, the banner was re-unfurled later in the first half.

Iranian women have been banned from attending male-only sporting events since the 1979 Islamic Revolution. Tehran gave a small exception in 2015, allowing some women to watch a volleyball game.

VIEW THE FULL 2018 FIFA WORLD CUP SCHEDULE HERE

The decision came after British-Iranian student Ghoncheh Ghavami was detained while trying to attend a men's volleyball match at Azadi. She spent more than 100 days in prison, much of it in solitary confinement.

Iran beat Morocco 1-0 after an own goal by Aziz Bouhaddouz in injury stoppage time.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.