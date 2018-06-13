World Cup teams debut colorful, throwback jerseys for the 2018 tournament

It’s all about the bold and the beautiful for the World Cup 2018 jerseys.

The World Cup kicks off June 14 in Russia with 32 teams competing for the coveted FIFA trophy.

But aside from playmaking, the teams have also debuted new jerseys -- or kits -- for the tournament. Some pay homage to their country’s culture, others are a throwback to a previous year’s kits and several more are wildly colorful and bright.

Read on for a look at some of the more colorful and unique jerseys to keep an eye out for during this year's tournament.

Nigeria

With bright green and black chevron-like squiggles, Nigeria’s home kit is certainly one that sticks out for the World Cup. It’s a reinvention of the country’s 1949 jerseys, which was the first time Nigeria even qualified for the soccer tournament.

According to Bleacher Report, 3 million people pre-ordered the highlighter green kit on sale for nearly $90. And within minutes, the Nike jersey sold out at stores around the world.

Croatia

With its red and white checkered pattern, Croatia’s home kits could double as a picnic blanket. Inspired by the small nation’s flag, the team’s kits have been some of the more recognizable jerseys.

Australia

Australia’s away jerseys are a deep green, with neon yellow and blue slashes across the front of the shirt, an homage to the 2006 team’s kits. The team's home kits are yellow with jagged lines decorating the sleeves.

Those algae green lines celebrate the country’s proximity to various oceans and seas, Nike football apparel senior design director Pete Hoppins told The Associated Press.

Japan

With black and white pinstripes, Japan’s blue home kit almost appears to have small white polka dots on it. The design encompasses the ancient Japanese technique of sashiko hand stitching in its pattern of rows of tracks down the front of the jersey.

Spain

Spain’s jersey forgoes symmetry for a row of yellow and purple triangles down the side of the red kit. The jerseys also have three stripes on both shoulders.

Germany

The black-and-white jerseys worn by Germany, the World Cup defending champions, are also a a throwback to the 1990 championship team.

The mostly white shirts have a black and gray pattern across the front, with the player’s number off to the right-hand side of the jersey. The number is repeated on the shorts, on the opposite side.

Colombia

Colombia has made it to the World Cup five times before, yet has never won. Its 2018 kits honor all the teams that have gone to the tournament, including this year's team.

The bright yellow jersey has three stripes coming out of the arms on each side -- two red and one blue, per arm.

