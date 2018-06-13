Argentine inmates go on hunger strike to compel officials to allow them to watch World Cup team

Inmates in Argentina have launched a hunger strike in hopes to compel prison officials to allow them to watch the upcoming World Cup, which kicks off Thursday in Russia.

The inmates claim that “cable television is an indispensable right for everyone deprived of their liberty,” according to a statement from prisoners at the Puerto Madryn Jail, located 800 miles south of Buenos Aires.

The inmates plan to deny themselves food until they get what they want, according to AFP.

The nine protesting inmates filed a lawsuit in hopes to receive cable to watch Argentina play in the World Cup. The television in the jail’s common area had been damaged and not repaired, AFP reported.

Lionel Messi-led Argentina will play its first match Saturday against Iceland.