World Cup 2018 opening ceremony performers, start time and how to watch

Heads up, soccer fans: The 2018 World Cup in Russia is coming up.

The event, kicking off June 14, will take place in various cities across Russia, from Moscow to St. Petersburg to Sochi.

The Fédération Internationale de Football Association (FIFA) said this year's opening ceremony will have a “slightly different format,” focusing on “musical acts and will take place much closer to kick-off.”

Read on for a look at what to know ahead of the opening ceremony.

Where is it?

The opening ceremony will take place at Moscow’s Luzhniki Stadium.

When is it?

The opening ceremony will take place at 5:30 p.m. local time (10:30 a.m. ET), just 30 minutes before Russia and Saudi Arabia spar off to officially commence this year’s World Cup.

Who’s performing?

World Cup Organizers announced on June 11 that British singer Robbie Williams will perform at the World Cup opening ceremony on Thursday. In the 1990s, Williams was a part of the pop group “Take That.”

“I’m so happy and excited to be going back to Russia for such a unique performance. I’ve done a lot in my career, and opening the FIFA World Cup to 80,000 football fans in the stadium and many millions all over the world is a boyhood dream,” Williams said in a statement.

Additionally, Russian soprano Aida Garifullina will perform alongside Williams while Brazilian soccer star Ronaldo -- a two time World Cup champion -- is also present during the opening ceremony, according to FIFA.

How can I watch?

Fox Sports has the exclusive broadcasting rights to this year’s World Cup, meaning you can catch the matches on Fox, Fox Sports 1, FoxSports.com and via the Fox Sports GO app.

You can check out the World Cup schedule here.