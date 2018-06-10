Atlanta Braves pitcher Anibal Sanchez reportedly burglarized during start, $100G in jewelry stolen

Atlanta Braves pitcher Anibal Sanchez's Los Angeles hotel room was burglarized Saturday night while he was on the mound against the Dodgers, TMZ reported Sunday.

The website, citing law enforcement sources, reported that more than $100,000 in jewelry was taken from Sanchez's suite near downtown Los Angeles, including four watches. Investigators told TMZ there doesn't appear to have been forced entry to the room.

Sanchez allowed two runs on three hits and struck out five batters in 5 1/3 innings as the Braves defeated the Dodgers, 5-3, improving his record to 2-0 on the season.

The 34-year-old is in his 13th big-league season and his first with the Atlanta Braves. He broke in with the then-Florida Marlins, where he spent more than six seasons before being traded to the Detroit Tigers.

This past offseason, Sanchez signed a one-year, $2.5 million contract with the Braves, who are currently tied for first place in the National League East.