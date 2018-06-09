Warriors coach Steve Kerr praises LeBron James, compares him to Michael Jordan, report says

Likely riding high following his team’s championship victory Friday night, Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr reportedly dished a serious compliment to opposing player LeBron James, in a comparison to NBA great Michael Jordan.

“I get asked all the time about MJ, LeBron, and it’s such a difficult question to ask,” Kerr said, according to a USA Today report on Saturday. “All I know is they’re the two best players that I’ve ever witnessed. They’re very different, but however you want to rank them, they’re right there together.”

The remarks came after Kerr’s team swept James and the Cleveland Cavaliers in the NBA finals, defeating them in Game 4, 108-85. The win marked the Warriors' third NBA title in four years.

On Saturday, James revealed that he played the last three games of the series with a “self-inflicted” injury to his hand, incurred after letting “the emotions get the best” of him and punching a whiteboard out of frustration following Game 1.

He said he’d gotten upset over some of the calls against his team in the fourth quarter of their opening loss and that they’d missed their opportunity to win on the road.

Kerr continued his praise, talking about James' growth as a player, particularly over the last few seasons, according to USA Today.

“I think maybe the greatest testament to LeBron is that five years ago he was one of the top-five players of all time,” Kerr reportedly said. “From five years ago until now, it seems like he’s ten times better, because he’s added so much skill to his game.”

According to the outlet, Kerr said that in the past, the Warriors "weren’t fearful" of James’ shooting ability but they “were fearful of his power and his penetration and his passing.”

“But now you fear everything,” he reportedly continued.

