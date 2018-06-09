Trump says he won't invite NBA champs to White House, after rebukes from James, Curry

President Donald Trump said Friday that he would not be inviting the NBA champions to the White House this year — and that means the Golden State Warriors.

The Warriors clinched back-to-back championships Friday night by defeating the Cleveland Cavaliers 108-85, completing a four-game sweep in the NBA Finals.

Stephen Curry of the Warriors and Lebron James of the Cavaliers both said their teams have no interest in a White House visit.

Trump responded to reporters Friday.

"I didn't invite LeBron James, and I didn't invite Steph Curry. We're not going to invite either team," the president said, hours before Friday's game.

"If they want to be here, it's the greatest place on Earth. I'm here. If they don't want to be here, I don't want them," Trump said.

Trump’s response came after he canceled a visit by the NFL's Philadelphia Eagles to commemorate their Super Bowl win after most of the players decided they'd skip it.

The president held “A Celebration of America” event instead.

"That's typical of him," James said in response to the Eagles’ rescinded invitation, according to Sports Illustrated. "I know no matter who wins this series, no one wants to go anyway.”

Curry concurred with James, saying “I agree with ‘Bron. Pretty sure the way we handled things last year, kinda staying consistent with that,” he said, according to Deadline.

“U bum @StephenCurry30 already said he ain't going! So therefore ain't no invite. Going to White House was a great honor until you showed up!” James previously tweeted.

But Trump said he'd be happy to host the Washington Capitals, who just won the NHL's Stanley Cup.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.