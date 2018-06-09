Triple Crown winners through the years, from American Pharoah to Sir Barton

Get ready, horse racing fans: The Belmont Stakes is officially here.

With the June 9 race comes the prospect that Justify, a chestnut colt that’s already won both the Kentucky Derby and the Preakness Stakes, could become the first Triple Crown winner since American Pharoah in 2015 and the 13th horse to win the Triple Crown since Sir Barton first claimed the title in 1919.

The young horse is largely favored to win Belmont on Saturday.

WILL JUSTIFY WIN THE TRIPLE CROWN? MEET THE UNDEFEATED COLT THAT COULD BECOME A HORSE RACING LEGEND

While other thoroughbreds such as Bravazo, Vino Rosso and Hofburg could pose a threat to Justify’s potential Triple Crown feat, the colt is no stranger to overcoming the odds. After winning the Kentucky Derby, Justify became the first horse since 1882 to win the race without first competing as a 2-year-old.

Ahead of the Belmont Stakes, here’s a look at past Triple Crown winners.

American Pharoah, 2015

Fun fact: American Pharoah became to first horse to win the Triple Crown in nearly 40 years.

Affirmed, 1978

Fun fact: Affirmed only barely won the Triple Crown, nearly losing each race -- the Kentucky Derby, the Preakness Stakes and the Belmont Stakes -- to his rival, Alydar.

Seattle Slew, 1977

Fun fact: In 1977, Seattle Slew became the first undefeated horse to win the Triple Crown.

Secretariat, 1973

Fun fact: Secretariat won the Belmont Stakes by an impressive 31 lengths, besting the record Count Fleet set in 1943.

Citation, 1948

Fun fact: Citation became the first race horse to earn just over $1 million.

Assault, 1946

Fun fact: Assault won the Triple Crown in 1946 despite an injury early on in his life that left him with a deformed hoof and a limp.

Count Fleet, 1943

Fun fact: Count Fleet won the Kentucky Derby by three lengths, the Preakness Stakes by eight and Belmont Stakes by a whopping 25 lengths.

Whirlaway, 1941

Fun fact: Known for his thick, long tail, Whirlaway’s fans subsequently gave him a fitting nickname: Mr. Longtail.

War Admiral, 1937

Fun fact: War Admiral, the colt from another famous sire, Man o’ War, was also known for rivalry with another famous racing horse: Seabiscuit.

Omaha, 1935

Fun fact: Aside from his racing accomplishments, Omaha was also known for his tall stature, measuring roughly 17 hands tall.

Gallant Fox, 1930

Fun fact: Gallant Fox went on to sire a future Triple Crown winner: Omaha.

Sir Barton, 1919

Fun fact: Sir Barton, who was plagued with tender feet and would often lose his horse shoes, later became a U.S. Army remount in Wyoming.