World Cup qualifiers: The 32 soccer teams heading to the tournament
As the 2018 FIFA World Cup kicks off later this month, 32 teams will compete for the championship.
Because Russia is hosting the World Cup, its team automatically qualified for the tournament.
Here’s a look at all of the teams that qualified for the World Cup, sorted by groups:
Group A
Russia
Saudi Arabia
Egypt
Uruguay
Group B
Portugal
Spain
Morocco
Iran
Group C
France
Australia
Peru
Denmark
Group D
Argentina
Iceland
Croatia
Nigeria
Group E
Brazil
Switzerland
Costa Rica
Serbia
Group F
Germany
Mexico
Sweden
Korea Republic
Group G
Belgium
Panama
Tunisia
England
Group H
Poland
Senegal
Colombia
Japan