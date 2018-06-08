Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

FILE - In this June 4, 2018, file photo, flags with the logo of the World Cup 2018 on display with the St. Basil's Cathedral in the background, in Moscow, Russia. If you're looking for the favorite when the World Cup opens in Russia, it's Brazil. Spain will be the losing finalist. If real outsiders are of interest, two to keep in mind might be Latin American teams Colombia and Peru. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko, File)

There are 32 teams that are competing in the 2018 World Cup in Russia.  (AP Photo/Alexander Zemliamichenko)

Soccer

World Cup qualifiers: The 32 soccer teams heading to the tournament

By Kaitlyn Schallhorn | Fox News

As the 2018 FIFA World Cup kicks off later this month, 32 teams will compete for the championship.

Because Russia is hosting the World Cup, its team automatically qualified for the tournament.

Here’s a look at all of the teams that qualified for the World Cup, sorted by groups:

Group A

Russia

Saudi Arabia

Egypt

Uruguay 

Group B

Portugal

Spain

Morocco

Iran

Group C

France

Australia

Peru

Denmark

Group D

Argentina 

Iceland

Croatia

Nigeria

Group E

Brazil

Switzerland

Costa Rica

Serbia

Group F

Germany

Mexico

Sweden

Korea Republic

Group G

Belgium

Panama

Tunisia

England

Group H

Poland

Senegal

Colombia

Japan

Kaitlyn Schallhorn is a Reporter for Fox News. Follow her on Twitter @K_Schallhorn.