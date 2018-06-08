Sister of ex-NBA star Kevin Garnett arrested on attempted robbery, bomb threat charges

The sister of legendary NBA player Kevin Garnett was arrested in South Carolina on Tuesday after allegedly trying to rob two check cashing stores and telling employees she had a bomb.

Ashley Danyelle Phelps, 37, was taken into custody after trying to rob a Check Into Cash store in Greenville on Monday and then an Advance America the next day, according to TMZ. She allegedly told employees at both stores that she had a bomb, according to the gossip website.

Phelps was charged with two counts of armed robbery, two counts of making a bomb threat and attempted armed robbery, according to Greenville News. She was booked into the Greenville County Jail.

Sheriff’s Office spokesman Ryan Flood said she entered the businesses, demanded money and threatened to detonate an explosive.

Garnett and Phelps have not spoken to each other for some time after the two had a falling out, according to TMZ.