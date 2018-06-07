World Cup qualifiers: The 32 soccer teams heading to the tournament
As the 2018 FIFA World Cup kicks off later this month, 32 teams will compete for the championship.
Because Russia is hosting the World Cup, its team automatically qualified for the tournament.
Here’s a look at all of the teams that qualified for the World Cup, in alphabetical order by region, according to FIFA:
Africa
Egypt
Morocco
Nigeria
Senegal
Tunisia
Asia
Australia
IR Iran
Japan
Korea Republic
Saudi Arabia
Europe
Belgium
Croatia
Denmark
England
France
Germany
Iceland
Poland
Portugal
Russia
Serbia
Spain
Sweden
Switzerland
North, Central America and Caribbean
Costa Rica
Mexico
Panama
South America
Argentina
Brazil
Colombia
Peru
Uruguay