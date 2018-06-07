Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

NHL

Washington Capitals beat Vegas Golden Knights to win Stanley Cup

By Benjamin Brown | Fox News
Washington Capitals left wing Jakub Vrana, center, celebrates his goal with right wing Tom Wilson, left, and center Evgeny Kuznetsov during the second period in Game 5 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Finals against the Vegas Golden Knights on Thursday, June 7, 2018, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Washington Capitals left wing Jakub Vrana, center, celebrates his goal with right wing Tom Wilson, left, and center Evgeny Kuznetsov during the second period in Game 5 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Finals against the Vegas Golden Knights on Thursday, June 7, 2018, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)  (Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

For the first time in franchise history, the NHL's Washington Capitals have won the Stanley Cup.

The Caps took the Stanley Cup Final four games to one, with a 4-3 victory Thursday night in Las Vegas over the Vegas Golden Knights, a first-year expansion team that made a stunning run to the championship round.

Lars Eller scored the go-ahead goal for Washington with 7:37 remaining.

The victory capped a storybook year for the Capitals, and solidified star Alex Ovechkin’s status among some of the all-time greats with his first championship of his career. 

Benjamin Brown is a reporter for Fox News. Follow him on Twitter @bdbrown473.