Washington Capitals beat Vegas Golden Knights to win Stanley Cup

For the first time in franchise history, the NHL's Washington Capitals have won the Stanley Cup.

The Caps took the Stanley Cup Final four games to one, with a 4-3 victory Thursday night in Las Vegas over the Vegas Golden Knights, a first-year expansion team that made a stunning run to the championship round.

Lars Eller scored the go-ahead goal for Washington with 7:37 remaining.

The victory capped a storybook year for the Capitals, and solidified star Alex Ovechkin’s status among some of the all-time greats with his first championship of his career.