Las Vegas Golden Knights fan says HOA wants team flag taken down

The Las Vegas Golden Knights’ Stanley Cup run has given the city a serious case of hockey fever – but in one community, tensions between a homeowners association and a fan are heating up.

Johnny Montoya, who says he has gone to around 30 of the team’s games in their inaugural NHL season, claims his homeowners association is threatening him with a fine unless he removes a large Golden Knights flag that’s hanging over the garage on his property in southeast Las Vegas.

“I'm a huge Golden Knights fan. Been one since day one. I wanted to show my support like everyone else in the city,” he told KSNV. “I didn't think a flag would cause any problems.”

Montoya says he recently received a letter from FirstService Residential Nevada telling him to take down the flag because it violates his community’s landscaping rules.

The station reports that his neighbors fly a variety of flags around their homes, but on flagpoles.

Montoya though is vowing to keep his Golden Knights flag – and even accused the homeowners association of being sympathetic to the Washington Capitals, who currently have a commanding 3-1 lead over the Knights in the Stanley Cup Finals, putting the upstart Vegas team on the brink of elimination.

“Could be Caps fans. If so, sucks for them. It's gonna stay. That's for sure. I love the Golden Knights that much,” Montoya told KSNV.

The Knights have stunned the American sports world by making it all the way to a championship series in the first season of their existence.

“If we win the cup, I'm sorry, it's staying up there,” Montoya added.