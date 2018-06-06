Ex-MLB star Lenny Dykstra told Uber driver 'I'll blow your f---ing head off' before arrest: report

Former Major League Baseball outfielder Lenny Dykstra reportedly told an Uber driver he would “f---ing shoot you” during a heated confrontation that led to his arrest in New Jersey last month.

Dykstra, 55, was arrested outside the Linden Police Department on May 23 after the Uber driver ran out of the car and told officers about the incident, police said.

The former pro baseball player was picked up in an Uber around 3:30 a.m. in Linden and was supposed to be dropped off in Clark when he ordered the driver to take him to Staten Island, according to police reports obtained by My Central Jersey on Wednesday.

“Dykstra then placed a black pill bag with an object [the driver] believed to be a gun to his head and stated 'take me to Staten Island or I'll blow your f---ing head off,” police said.

The driver then pulled his car in front of the Linden police station and ran inside to alert officers.

Dykstra claimed he didn't have a gun when he was being patted down by officers, though officers did find drugs, according to My Central Jersey. He had cocaine, MDMA and marijuana on him, police said.

Dykstra reportedly told the New York Daily News that he was the victim after the driver went “nuclear.”

"He f---ing kidnapped me and almost killed me going 100 mph. He locked me in his f---ing car, and he wouldn't let me out,” Dykstra said.

He also told the Daily News he was not arrested: “No dude. It’s another day in the life of Lenny Dykstra.”

The longtime ballplayer was charged with making terroristic threats in the 3rd degree and various drug offenses. Dykstra was released on a summons pending a court appearance in July, police said.

The athlete has, in recent years, had plenty of turbulence in his life. He was jailed in 2011 after being charged with vehicle theft and drug possession.

He declared bankruptcy in 2009 and was forced to auction his 1986 World Series ring in order to raise funds, The New York Times reported at the time.

