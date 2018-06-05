LeBron James says NBA Finals winner wouldn't want White House invite

Cleveland Cavaliers star LeBron James, in a dig at President Trump, said that whichever team wins the NBA Finals would not want an invite to the White House.

Stephen Curry, one of his Golden State Warriors rivals, said he agreed.

James was asked about his thoughts on Trump and the White House canceling its ceremony to celebrate the Philadelphia Eagles’ Super Bowl victory after many players declined to show up. Trump, in a statement, said the team was “unable” to attend the ceremony because many players didn't agree with his belief that they should “proudly stand for the National Anthem, hand on heart, in honor of the great men and women of our military and the people of our country.”

James told USA Today, “It’s typical of him [Trump]. I know no matter who wins this series no one wants to get invited to go.”

James also criticized the president for not inviting WNBA champions the Minnesota Lynx to the White House, The Hill reported.

“For them not to be invited playing our beautiful game of basketball ... those women are unbelievable at doing it,” he said.

James also asserted that, no matter who wins the NBA Finals, “winning a championship is way bigger than getting invited to the White House, especially with him [Trump] in it.”

Following James’ remarks, Curry reacted: “I agree with Bron. Pretty sure the way we handled things last year, we’d stay consistent with that.”

Curry was referring to last year’s debacle when Trump rescinded his invitation to the White House after the Golden State Warriors won the 2017 championship. Trump rescinded Curry’s invitation after the NBA superstar said if given the choice that he would not attend the ceremony.

"Going to the White House is considered a great honor for a championship team. Stephen Curry is hesitating, therefore invitation is withdrawn!" Trump tweeted.

James, at the time, came to the defense of Curry in a tweet and called Trump a “bum” over the invitation debacle.

“U bum. Stephen Curry already said he ain’t going! So therefore ain’t no invite. Going to White House was a great honor until you showed up!” James tweeted.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.