Philadelphia 76ers executive could lose job over 'burnergate' scandal, report says

Philadelphia 76ers executive Bryan Colangelo could end up losing his job over the social media scandal that the basketball world had been fixated on earlier this week.

The organization’s investigation of Colangelo is expected to finish up in the coming days and league sources told the Philadelphia Inquirer on Thursday they expect him to lose his job.

The 76ers launched its investigation after The Ringer published a report linking Colangelo to five Twitter accounts that were taking shots at 76ers stars Joel Embiid and Markelle Fultz, former general manager Sam Hinkie, Toronto Raptors executive Masai Ujiri and former 76ers players Jahlil Okafor and Nerlens Noel.

Colangelo, who is the team’s president of basketball operations, confirmed that at least one of the accounts was his.

The 52-year-old told Yahoo Sports that he believes there’s someone “out to get him.”

Despite vehement denials from Colangelo, 76ers ownership is still reportedly fuming over the incident and are embarrassed.

Colangelo has discussed with management the possibility that his wife, Barbara Bottini, may have owned the accounts in question, league sources told ESPN.

Twitter sleuths linked Bottini to at least three of the accounts because she had a phone number ending in the same digits as the number tied to the handles, according to Sports Illustrated.

Ownership’s main fear is that the Colangelo scandal has hurt his credibility inside and outside the franchise and could affect free agency when LeBron James and Paul George are expected to hit the market, ESPN reported.

Colangelo is a two-time Executive of the Year Award winner and has served as a top executive in NBA front offices with three different teams – the Phoenix Suns, Raptors and 76ers.