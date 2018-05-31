Washington Capitals goalie Braden Holtby makes career-defining save in Stanley Cup Game 2

Washington Capitals goalkeeper Braden Holtby made a daring game-saving stop with two minutes left in their Game 2 win over the Las Vegas Golden Knights in the Stanley Cup Final on Wednesday.

Golden Knights forward Alex Tuch had a wide-open net over Holtby’s right shoulder. There was plenty of space for Tuch to put the equalizer in the back of the net.

But seemingly out of nowhere, Holtby stretched backward and lunged with his stick to bat the puck away.

“Thank God he's our goalie,” Alex Ovechkin said after the game. “He's over there when we need him, and it was probably the save of the year for sure.”

Holtby’s save helped the Capitals to their first-ever Stanley Cup win, 3-2.

“To me, it was the hockey gods," Washington coach Barry Trotz said. "They evened it up from the last game. Great save. You could see the emotion on our bench. Once he made that save, I knew we were going to win the game.”

Holtby made 37 saves behind goals from Ovehckin, Brooks Orpik and Lars Eller.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.