NBA Finals or 'NRA' Finals? Championship caps have design flaw, some say

The weekend's celebrations by the Cleveland Cavaliers and Golden State Warriors after clinching their respective NBA conference titles was quickly sidelined as fans noticed something not quite right with the teams' NBA-issued championship hats.

Basketball fans were quick to point out that the hats appeared to suggest the Cavs and Warriors were headed to the “NRA Finals,” rather than the NBA Finals, because the teams' logos partly obscured the B in NBA.

Twitter users didn’t hold back sharing their thoughts about the apparent design mishap.

“Would not think the NBA would be the one to sell out their championship to this specific organization during these specific times... #NRAFINALS,” Twitter user Jack Genadek tweeted.

“Cavs and warriors about to play in the greatest shoot off in history, the NRA finals, and cavs got the greatest gun slinger of the League in Lebron,” Chris Galasaka wrote on Twitter.

“Looks like the @NBA was smart to make generic Finals hats. All they had to do now is glue on the winning team's patch. Only problem is that it looks like 2018 NRA Finals lol,” another user wrote.

A separate style of the hat for fans to purchase, however, didn’t have the same problem, the Charlotte Observer reported.

New Era, which designed the hats, did not immediately return Fox News’ request for comment.

The NRA has become a source of controversy in recent months, since a Feb. 14 school shooting at a Florida high school that left 17 dead. That case and others have reignited the national debate over protecting Second Amendment rights to bear arms, versus how to address the problem of frequent mass shootings and everyday smaller-scale gun violence.