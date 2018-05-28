Kyle Busch wins Coca-Cola 600, led most of the way

Kyle Busch led 377 of 400 laps in a dominating Coca-Cola 600 run at Charlotte Motor Speedway to finally break through with a points-race victory at the only NASCAR Cup track that had eluded him.

Busch started on the pole, won every stage in the circuit's longest race and left everyone else in the field fighting for second on the way to his fourth victory of the season.

The victory gave Busch a points-race win at every NASCAR track on the schedule.

Martin Truex Jr. was second, some four seconds behind. It was two years ago Truex had his own mind-boggling performance, leading 392 of 400 laps for a NASCAR record 588 of 600 miles to win at Charlotte.

Kevin Harvick's try for a third straight points win this month ended with an early accident.

