Houston Astros broadcaster apologizes for making slavery remark during game

A Houston Astros broadcaster apologized Saturday after making an indelicate reference to slavery while he was calling the game against the Cleveland Indians.

Preston Wilson, who spent 10 seasons in the major leagues, called the game for AT&T SportsNet Southwest. Wilson made the slavery comment while talking about pitches to fellow former big leaguers Jeff Bagwell and Geoff Blum in the booth, according to USA Today.

“I don't know how you guys feel about this, Blummer and Baggy, but for me, it was the slider,” Wilson said. “I can take the fastball. But I actually had somebody ask me if I could go back in history and change one thing, I skipped right over slavery and went to the slider. That's how I feel about it.”

Wilson then added, “I realized that was selfish, so then after I thought about it, I was like, you know what, maybe I should change what I said, but that's how hard it is to hit a slider in the big leagues.”

Wilson apologized for his comment in a tweet later Saturday.

“Earlier today I made a comment that may have offended people and for that I am sorry,” he tweeted. “What I said was inappropriate and not a reflection of the Houston Astros nor AT&T SportsNet.”

Wilson, 43, worked for the Miami Marlins and the MLB Network as a broadcaster prior to Houston, according to Yahoo Sports.