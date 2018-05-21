Cardinals' pitcher hits 105 mph twice on radar gun

A relief pitcher for the St. Louis Cardinals on Sunday lit up the radar gun with two pitches registering at 105 mph in the team’s 5-1 win over the Philadelphia Phillies.

USA Today, citing StatCast, reported that Jordan Hicks threw the five fastest pitches in the major league this season, hitting 104.2 mph, 105, 104.3, 105 and 103.7-- all with sinkers.

"You see 105 up there. That doesn't happen. I don't know what the exact mph was, but we're all wondering if it was 105 point, or where on 105 it was," Jack Flaherty, the game’s starter told MLB.com. "I wish I could throw 105."