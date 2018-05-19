Baffert, Justify hope to shine at potentially wet Preakness

BALTIMORE (AP) — Hall of Fame trainer Bob Baffert will be chasing history, and Justify hopes to keep his Triple Crown bid alive in what is shaping up to be a soggy Preakness.

Baffert saddled Justify in a Kentucky Derby victory on a wet track two weeks ago, and the duo is looking for a repeat performance Saturday at Pimlico Race Course.

Weather forecasters are calling for rain much of the day. If the weather doesn't influence the race — Justify is the heavy favorite — it most certainly could have an impact on attendance after the event drew a record 140,327 in 2017.

Baffert is seeking his seventh Preakness victory, which would tie R.W. Walden for most by a trainer in the history of the race, which was first run in 1873. Baffert is 5 for 5 at the Preakness after winning the Derby on May 5.

Justify also has a nice streak going. The chestnut colt has won all four of his career races, including the Derby by 2 1/2 lengths.