New York Mets wreck rally by batting out of order, first MLB team to do so since 2016

The New York Mets contributed to their own downfall Wednesday afternoon, sabotaging a first-inning rally by batting out of order in the top of the first inning against the Cincinnati Reds.

With two outs and the bases empty, Asdrubal Cabrera doubled to left off Cincinnati right-hander Sal Romano. Cabrera was batting in the No. 3 spot, as had been announced before the game.

As Jay Bruce, the announced cleanup hitter, came to the plate, Reds interim manager Jim Riggleman came out of the dugout and alerted plate umpire Gabe Morales to the lineup card the Mets had turned in. That card showed Cabrera hitting second and Flores hitting third.

After a brief debate, Morales called out Bruce automatically for the third out of the inning. Cabrera's double stood in the record books and Bruce was officially put out by the catcher, unassisted (if you're scoring at home).

The Reds went on to defeat the Mets, 2-1, on a 10th-inning home run by Adam Duvall. It was the eighth loss in nine games for New York, who have lost 16 of 23 games since starting the season 11-1.

Wednesday marked the first time a MLB team has batted out of order since the Milwaukee Brewers did it against the Washington Nationals in 2016.

