Johnny Manziel hospitalized for prescription medication issue, report says

Former NFL quarterback Johnny Manziel was hospitalized Monday in Texas after having a bad reaction to a prescription medication that was recently adjusted.

Manziel, 25, was transported to a hospital in Humble to be examined. The former Cleveland Browns quarterback was in the area to attend the JMBLYA festival with some friends. He had played in a golf tournament earlier in the day, TMZ reported.

Denise Michaels, Manziel's representative, told TMZ it seemed "he had a reaction to an adjustment in his prescription."

"He's fine and headed home," she said.

Manziel revealed in February he had bipolar disorder. The former quarterback released a statement regarding his hospitalization.

"Thank you for your concern and kind messages. Unfortunately, I had a reaction to an increased dosage in Lithium which I take for my bipolar disorder. It was a scary moment and I'm especially grateful for the staff at the hospital and all that they've done in the last 24 hours," he wrote.

Manziel has been working diligently to make a comeback in the NFL following a tumultuous -- and brief -- stint in the league. Manziel, a Heisman Trophy winner, was drafted by the Cleveland Browns in 2014 and released in 2016. He's currently a free agent.

During his stint with the NFL, Manziel did not live up to expectations and was often spotted partying. He reportedly went to rehab in 2015 and was pulled over by police while arguing with his girlfriend.

Manziel is currently playing in The Spring League, a pro football scouting showcase.