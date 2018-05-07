Woman's $18 bet on Kentucky Derby day wins $1.2 million

The Sport of Kings knighted a new millionaire.

A Texas woman won $1.2 million on an $18 'Pick 5' bet that included Kentucky Derby winnner Justify.

The Austin Statesman reported on Sunday that the woman, who was not identified but posed for a picture, will be taking home about the same amount as the owners of the race’s winner. Justify's team reportedly made $1.4 million.

Retama Park Race Track, which is located in Salem, Texas, posted a picture of the winner on its Facebook page. ESPN reported that the woman bet on the Kentucky Derby favorite and some longshots in other races at Churchill Downs, including Funny Duck at 40-1.

A track spokesman told ABC that it is “unheard” of to win $1.2 million on such a small bet.

Justify scored his spot at the gate with his three-length victory over Bolt d'Oro in the $1 million Santa Anita Derby on April 7.

Another record was also broken on Saturday, as the National Weather Service said it was the wettest Derby ever. Prior to the race, the agency tweeted that rainfall totals in Louisville stood at 2.83 inches.