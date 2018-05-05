Dodgers pitchers team up for first MLB no-hitter in Mexico

In a historic night for Major League Baseball, the Los Angeles Dodgers delivered the first no-hitter outside the U.S. or Canada.

It happened in Monterrey, Mexico, where the Dodgers played the San Diego Padres on Friday as part of baseball’s effort to expand its international reach.

Mexican fans had waited since 1999 to see a regular-season big league game in their country.

It took four pitchers to reach the historic achievement, with Dodgers’ 23-year-old rookie Walker Buehler leading the way.

Buehler pitched into the seventh inning, before being pulled after 93 pitches for Tony Cingrani, who kept the no-hitter going despite walking two that inning.

"It’s probably one of the toughest conversations I ever had, I wanted to keep going," Buehler said. "But they made the choice and the guys finished out and it was cool."

Yimi Garcia and Adam Liberatore closed out the game, capping off a 4-0 victory. It was 12th combined no-hitter in major league history and the first outside the U.S. or Canada. It was also the 23rd no-hitter for the Dodgers franchise -- one of baseball's oldest.

Dodgers great Fernando Valenzuela, a native of Mexico who set off "Fernandomania" when he became an L.A. fan favorite in the 1980s, began the night by throwing out the ceremonial first pitch in front of 21,536 spectators at Estadio de Beisbol Monterrey.

Valenzuela threw a no-hitter of his own against the St. Louis Cardinals at Dodger Stadium on June 29, 1990.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.