New York Mets' Yoenis Cespedes loses some diamonds in slide at second base

New York Mets outfielder Yoenis Cespedes learned the hard way that diamonds aren’t forever.

Cespedes legged out a double in the first inning of Wednesday's loss to the Atlanta Braves and, as he was sliding into second base, his expensive chain came undone and some of the diamonds scattered across the infield.

Cespedes was visibly upset at himself as he threw a part of the chain on the ground. The Mets telecast showed the diamonds glistening in the dirt.

Yoenis Cespedes with the most expensive double of his career. pic.twitter.com/8nDzwEnL8e — Cut4 (@Cut4) May 3, 2018

Mets infielder Asdrubal Cabrera came out the next inning and tried to salvage some of the diamonds.

Cespedes isn’t the only player to have necklace trouble in recent years.

Houston Astros pitcher Lance McCullers Jr. broke his necklace, which was made of black diamonds, during the 2017 American League Championship Series against the New York Yankees.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.