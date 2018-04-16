Expand / Collapse search
Ex-Philadelphia Eagles player Daryl Worley charged after police tased, arrested him

By Katherine Lam | Fox News
Daryl Worley was charged after he was arrested Sunday morning.  (Philadelphia Police Department)

Former Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Daryl Worley was charged Monday, a day after police used a Taser on him and arrested the football player after he allegedly became combative.

Worley was charged with violation of the uniform firearms act, driving under the influence, disorderly conduct-fighting and related offenses in connection with Sunday morning’s incident, Philadelphia police said.

The football player was passed out in his car Sunday morning near the teams’ practice facility in South Philadelphia. He reportedly became combative and police deployed their Taser.

The report said Worley was "in possession of a gun" when police found him.

Daryl Worley was tased and arrested after turning combative when police found him in his vehicle, a report said Sunday. (AP)

The Eagles released Worley following his arrest.

Worley recently joined the reigning Super Bowl champions when he was traded from the Carolina Panthers in exchange for wide receiver Torrey Smith. Worley started 25 games in his two seasons with the Panthers.

Worley played college football at West Virginia. In 2014, he pleaded no contest to misdemeanor assault and was given a six-month suspended sentence after getting into an altercation with a woman outside a nightclub. Worley claimed that he was defending his girlfriend.

"It was a simple situation where it was wrong place at the wrong time. There [was] nothing malicious about the incident,” Worley told reporters at the time.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Katherine Lam is a breaking and trending news digital producer for Fox News. Follow her on Twitter at @bykatherinelam